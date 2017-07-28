Family can't find cancer victim's memorial plaque at Legacy Golf Club

A family said it's looking for a memento of their loved one after the closure of Legacy Golf Club.

One of Legacy Golf Club's first members had a plaque dedicated to him on the 17th hole after he died to cancer, but after it closed, his family hasn't been able to find it.

Ever since new owners purchased the property at the beginning of the month, the course has been closed. Hundreds of homeowners who live on the course have expressed concern for their dropping property values. Merian Murphy lives near the course too, but said is more concerned with the memory of her husband, Cornelius John Murphy.

"Better known as 'Neil Murph,'" she said. "Don't call him Cornelius!"

Family members said the 17th hole was Murph's favorite because he played so well on it. They said it was the only hole to ever be dedicated in someone's honor.

"There were a lot of tears because they all remember Murph. Murph was really dear to their hearts. He was an Irishman," his wife said. "I don't know how legal this is, but we did bring a little handful of ashes. He was cremated, and we spread them by the 17th hole."

Merian Murphy said her husband wore his Legacy Golf Club hat until his final day battling lung cancer. He also owned more than 50 Legacy golf shirts. She brought a scrapbook to the interview and showed off dozens of pictures of him on the course. She said the photos brought back a lot of memories.

"His heart was here. His first love was golf. His second one was his granddaughter, and his third was me!" she said laughing. "He was his own man as far as his dress code was concerned, and he would wear the weirdest pants! People would tease him about it, and that's why he did it: because it made him stand out."

She said Murph's daughter, Eden Johnson, still cries thinking about the impact her dad has had on her own children.

"When my daughter (Murph's granddaughter) found out (the course was closed) just yesterday when we watched the news report, she broke down and cried because that was her last link to her grandfather," Johnson said. "My daughter was his favorite grandchild, I have to say. He would take her to the golf course after school on a weekly basis, and they would go to the bar and get either an ice cream sundae or her favorite drink, which was a Shirley Temple."

The family said, if they can't keep the golf course, they want to at least keep Murph's memory alive. So far there has only been one person able to give them a clue as to where his plaque could be.

"I don't have it, but the gardener did tell me that he was the one that took it down and that he took it into the front office," Merian Murphy said.

"We have not been able to get a hold of anybody. They won't call us back," Johnson said. "We have no idea how to get it from the office because we can't get a hold of anybody, so we're hoping that whoever is hearing this can reach out to us."

FOX5 reached out to a PR team representing the new property owners on the family's behalf. As of Friday night, there had been no response.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.