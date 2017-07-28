Nevada senators weigh in on health care votes

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D) had a message for her colleagues in Washington following Thursdays failed "skinny" Obamacare amendment: "It's time."

"It's time to turn the page and now start focusing on how we improve upon the Affordable Care Act," she said.

The amendment to repeal Obamacare failed after three republicans joined democrats in voting against it. Sen. Dean Heller (R) was not one of those republicans. He voted in favor of the repeal amendment after going back and forth on different healthcare bills over the last few months.

While not perfect, the Health Care Freedom Act protected coverage for our most vulnerable and provided relief to many hardworking Nevadans by repealing the most onerous provision of Obamacare, the individual mandate, Heller said in a statement.

Not surprisingly, Cortez Masto opposed his vote. She said on Friday she believed it's time to work together to fix the Affordable Care Act instead of repeal it.

"There are things that we need to fix, like prescription drug costs, the high premiums, the instability in the market," she said.

"Gov. Sandoval expanded Medicaid, close to 300,000 have health care now, we've lowered our insurance rate for individuals in Nevada. It's a positive. Is it perfect? No," she said.

She said she believes fixing Obamacare's flaws will require teamwork across the aisle.

It's a sentiment shared by Sen. Heller.

"As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over health care, I look forward to working with my colleagues on bipartisan solutions to improve our broken health care system," he said in a statement.

