Metro searching for armed robbery suspect

Metro searching for armed robbery suspect

Metro is searching for a robbery suspect. (Source: LVMPD) Metro is searching for a robbery suspect. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for an armed man suspected of robbing a business on July 15. 

Police said at 11 a.m. the suspect robbed a business in the 5400 block of Vegas Drive, near Decatur Boulevard. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money. 

No injuries were reported, police said. 

Police described the suspect as a 30- to 35-year-old black man, between 5'8" to 5'10" tall. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts. 

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

