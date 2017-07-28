Metro searching for armed robbery suspect

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for an armed man suspected of robbing a business on July 15.

Police said at 11 a.m. the suspect robbed a business in the 5400 block of Vegas Drive, near Decatur Boulevard. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police described the suspect as a 30- to 35-year-old black man, between 5'8" to 5'10" tall. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

