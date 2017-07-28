Unattended cooking fire displaces 17 in Henderson - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Unattended cooking fire displaces 17 in Henderson

A fire displaced 17 people in Henderson on July 28, 2017. (HendFireDept/Twitter) A fire displaced 17 people in Henderson on July 28, 2017. (HendFireDept/Twitter)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A fire that displaced 17 people in Henderson was caused by cooking oil that was left on the stove, according to the Henderson Fire Department. 

Firefighters responded to the incident at the Mulberry Park Apartments on 730 Center Street, near Major Avenue and Burkholder Boulevard, at 4 a.m. Friday. 

Arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from a two-story multifamily apartment building. Firefighters located the origin of the blaze in an upstairs unit. The fire also spread into the roof. 

No injuries were reported, the department said. 10 adults and seven children were displaced from four apartment units due to smoke, fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to unattended cooking. 

Damage was estimated at $290,000. 

