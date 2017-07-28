Metro searching for persons of interest in robbery case

LVMPD detectives are searching for two persons of interest in a robbery case. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for two persons of interest in connection with a robbery investigation.

On Thursday, at 9:20 p.m. officers responded to a robbery at a retail store in the 1200 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard.

Police said during the robbery, a female victim in the parking lot was robbed as she was loading items into her car. A person who witnessed the robbery tried to intervene and was stabbed by the suspect.

Detectives are looking for two persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Northeast Area Command's Investigative Section at 702-828-7355. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

