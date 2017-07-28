Police arrest suspect in deadly Las Vegas stabbing

Las Vegas Metro police said they have arrested suspect from a deadly stabbing on July 9.

Steven Olsen, 18, was arrested on Thursday on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Police believe Olsen is the suspect in a stabbing in the 1700 block of Rock Crest Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive. Police responded to a home in the area after someone reported hearing a female yelling inside. When responding officers were unable to contact the occupants, they jumped a wall and entered through an unlocked rear door. Officers then found a woman, identified as Lizzette Shley, 45, with severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

