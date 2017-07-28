CCSD special education teacher arrested for child abuse

Clark County School District police arrested a 31-year-old special education teacher on one count of child abuse.

Kathryn Navrides was arrested on Friday. Her arrest stemmed from an investigation into an incident that was reported on April 25.

The investigation, conducted by the department's investigations bureau in conjunction with Child Protective Services, "substantiated a case of corporal punishment against a student."

Navrides was hired by the school district in August 2009. She was a special education teacher at Ruthe Deskin Elementary School at the time. She is currently assigned to home.

She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 1.

