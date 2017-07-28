Back-to-school weekend events in Southern Nevada

With the first day of school quickly approaching parents might find themselves with a little homework of their own that needs to be completed.

The Clark County School District resumes its calendar school year on August 14 and Alyssa Deitsch shared a few upcoming events that can help:

The UNLV School of Medicine will be providing free immunizations for students July 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pediatric center near Alta Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard. They are also offering free vision and dental screenings.

Nevada rules state every child must be immunized before stepping foot in a classroom.

Cox Communications is hosting a back-to-school fair on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 20 CCSD booths providing information from bus routes to food services.

Walmart Pharmacy will also be there to provide low-cost immunizations to eligible families.

Zappos is hosting a teen shopping day July 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their campus located at 400 Stewart Ave.

High school students with a valid student identification card can pick up clothes, shoes, school supplies, and even free haircuts will be available.

Goodwill is running a deal July 29 and July 30 offering students and teachers books at a buy-one-get-one-free discount.

A teacher or student identification card is needed to get this discount according to the store.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.