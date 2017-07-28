Vegas Golden Knights hiring for ice crew, promo team

The Vegas Golden Knights said they are accepting applications for their ice crew and fan interactive promotional team for the 2017 to 2018 season.

There are roles available for people who either have or don’t have prior skating experience.

Golden Knights Vice President of Entertainment and Production Jonny Greco said, “the members of both of these groups are going to play an important role in fan experience at Vegas Golden Knights home games and in the local community.”

Both teams, the ice crew presented by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the fan interactive promotional team, will interact with fans and facilitate promotions during home games. On non-game days and during road games, the teams will represent the organization at various offsite events.

Applicants must be 18-years-old to be considered. All positions are part-time, but those selected must be able to attend all practices and at least 75 percent of home games during the season.

Applications are available here and will be accepted through Aug. 11.

Auditions for those selected will be held from Aug. 23 through Aug. 24 at City National Arena, the practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights.

