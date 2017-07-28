Christmas in July! Las Vegas Santa Run discount

The Las Vegas Great Santa Run is offering Christmas in July with a registration discount.

Every year the Santa Run attracts thousands of participants to downtown Las Vegas in December with all the proceeds benefiting Opportunity Village.

The Christmas in July promo starts July 28 and is available through July 30.

According to Opportunity Village, participants must use the promotional code SANTA when registering during those dates to receive 20 percent off race registration.

The race itself is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. with packet pickups available starting November 27.

