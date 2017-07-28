Las Vegas students get Back 2 School surprise from Findlay Chevr - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas students get Back 2 School surprise from Findlay Chevrolet

Written by Lesha Ruffin
Photo: Armando Navarro/FOX5 Photo: Armando Navarro/FOX5
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Students from Las Vegas Boys & Girls Club received quite the Back to School gift from Findlay Chevrolet Friday. The local dealership donated a brand new van to the organization as the kids prepare to head back to class in August.

In addition to the much needed van, students also received a truckload of donated school supplies and backpacks from members in the community as part of Findlay’s Back to School Drive.

