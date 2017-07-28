Camp Rhino takes over Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas

A family fun fitness event returns to Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas this weekend.

Camp Rhino descends on the water park Saturday, July 29 for a Rhino Race designed for teamwork, courage, and exercise.

Families and friends can help each other conquer the course and test their water sliding, stair climbing, and obstacle skills, according to an event release.

“We are so passionate about the health and wellness of children and are very excited to host the Rhino Race for the third year,” said marketing manager at Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas, Lindy Frye. “The race is a great way for families to accomplish a fitness goal together and pairing our amazing slides with exercise really gets children excited about their own health.”

According to Wet'n'Wild, the action-packed challenge will include a race around the buoy at the Red Rock Bay wave pool, backward through the Colorado Cooler lazy river with a finish at the Desert Racers slides.

Guests can register and find more information on the event here.

