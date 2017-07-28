Marvel Universe assembles in Las Vegas

Behind-the-scene look at the Marvel Universe Live production in Las Vegas on July 28, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Mike Doria is inside the Marvel Universe Live production in Las Vegas on July 28, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

It’s an action packed weekend ahead at the Thomas and Mack Center with Marvel Universe Live.

The production is in town until July 30 and features all of the favorite Marvel iconic super heroes.

As Spider-Man and The Avengers will team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil.

More information on the show and ticket options are available here.

Stay with FOX5 for updates and Mike Doria with a behind-the-scenes look at the production.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.