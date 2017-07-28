Woman dies in North Las Vegas rollover crash

North Las Vegas police at the scene of a fatal crash on July 28, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person overnight Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle accident at about 1 a.m. at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street.

#BREAKING Officers are working a fatal crash at Cheyenne/Clayton. Intersection partially closed while officers investigate. #NLVPD — NLVPD (@NLVPD) July 28, 2017

Police said there were five people in a pickup truck when the driver went off the roadway and rolled the vehicle several times.

A woman riding in the backseat of the truck was killed and two other women were also injured but are expected to survive.

NLVPD said they are looking for two men who were also in the vehicle.

Road closures were in place at the scene of the crash for the investigation.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.