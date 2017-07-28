Teen dies in North Las Vegas rollover crash

North Las Vegas police at the scene of a fatal crash on July 28, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a teenager overnight Friday.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle accident at about 1 a.m. at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street.

#BREAKING Officers are working a fatal crash at Cheyenne/Clayton. Intersection partially closed while officers investigate. #NLVPD — NLVPD (@NLVPD) July 28, 2017

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue at a high rate of speed, approaching Clayton Street, when the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and eventually left the roadway.

A 17-year-old girl, who was riding in the backseat, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, police said.

Two other teenage girls, who were in the truck, were also taken to University Medical Center, police said. They are expected to survive.

Police said at least two teenage boys, one of which was believed to be the driver, were also in the truck. Police said they left the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Road closures were in place at the scene of the crash for the investigation.

An investigation is ongoing. Police said they "are not prepared to release a suspect description at this time."

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

