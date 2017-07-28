Vegas motorcyclist killed in crash after running red light

Metro officers at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Dean Martin Drive on July 28, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Metro police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident where the rider was killed and two other vehicles damaged Thursday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Dean Martin Drive and Jerry Lewis Way just after 11:30 p.m. with reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles.

A motorcyclist failed to stop at the red light at the intersection when traveling south on Dean Martin and crashed into a Nissan Sentra according to Metro.

The 25-year-old operator of the Harley-Davidson was transported to the University Medical Center but he was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical personnel.

The Sentra was making a left at the intersection, along with a BMW 4 Series, according to officers, and the impact of the collision rotated the sedan into the BMW.

The 25-year-old female driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries and the BMW had damage on the left side of the vehicle.

This was Metro's second fatal crash investigated Thursday evening.

The Clark County Coroner's office will release the name of the person deceased after family has been notified.

