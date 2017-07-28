Vigil held for 4-year-old killed in murder-suicide

A vigil was held Thursday after a four-year-old boy died, his mother suffered critical stab wounds, and the suspect, his father, died after a murder-suicide in southwest Las Vegas Wednesday.

Officers responded to the incident at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of Norton Peak Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

The suspect was the mother's estranged boyfriend and the father of the child. According to Lt. Dan McGrath, the father forced his way into the home and proceeded to bind the mother and child's hands with plastic zip ties.

He stabbed both victims multiple times before turning the weapon on himself. Police said the grandmother of the boy was also in the home.

She called 9-1-1 and with a neighbor's assistance was able to board the victims into a vehicle, police said. The grandmother drove to Southern Hills hospital where the child was later pronounced deceased.

The mother was later taken University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police say the body of the estranged father was found inside a restroom with apparent self-inflicted stab wounds.

On Thursday parents and their young kids lit candles and laid teddy bears for four-year-old Nova Knaub outside his home.

"It happened right across the street and it's just tragic, domestic violence lived right next door and I didn't know it and I just feel horrible about it," neighbor Denise Kelley-Chaves said.

Neighbors said they wanted Nova's mom to know they are praying for her recovery.

"I know it's hard to make her feel better but I think this will bring some light to her, to know that people came out and supported her and supported her little boy," one neighbor said.

An investigation is ongoing.

