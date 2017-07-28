Hit and run kills pedestrian near Charleston and Torrey Pines - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Hit and run kills pedestrian near Charleston and Torrey Pines

Posted: Updated:
A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run on July 27, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5) A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run on July 27, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run collision with a vehicle near Charleston and Torrey Pines Thursday night, according to Metro Police.

The driver of that vehicle fled the scene of the crash, that was reported at 10:14 p.m. Thursday on Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

