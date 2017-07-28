DUI suspected in fatal west Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on July 27, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

A woman has died and a driver is under arrest after a serious auto-pedestrian crash in west Las Vegas Thursday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, near Torrey Pines, just after 10 p.m. with reports of a traffic accident.

Officers said the crash occurred when a Ford pickup truck hit a 46-year-old female pedestrian crossing Charleston at that intersection outside of a crosswalk.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metro, with the pickup driver fleeing the scene of the crash.

Police said the 39-year-old driver did return to the collision but he was arrested for hit-and-run as well as suspicion of driving under the influence.

This was the 81st traffic related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

Road closures were in place when police were at the scene of the crash and authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

