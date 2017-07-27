Woman reunited with stolen dog after FOX5 story

A valley woman was reunited with her dog after it was stolen with her car. (FOX5)

Dynasty Sledge said she parked her car and headed into a convenience store Wednesday night. When she came out, her car, and her dog inside, were gone. Sledge said she didn't know at the time she dropped her clicker, which is how the thief got into her car.

After FOX5 aired her story Wednesday, a woman contacted Sledge and said 'We have your dog.'

"I was just hoping it was her. I was hoping it was actually my dog and when I saw it was her: emotions everywhere," Sledge said. "All I could do was cry, 'My baby! My baby!'"

Sledge was reunited with her dog Halo thanks to a FOX5 viewer.

"The person that had the dog had been trying to contact me through the number on her tag," Sledge explained. "She even made a profile on Facebook, she didn't even have a Facebook, just to reach out to me and tell me she had my dog."

That woman however, wasn't the only one to reach out.

Sledge said the man who stole her car also has reached out to her on Facebook.

"It's just really scary," she said. "He was telling me to meet him at Siegel Suites and we were gonna go meet him," she explained. "(I would) come to find out he never even had the dog. I don't know."

That man likely still has her car, her phone, her wallet and everything but her beloved dog Halo.

"After I said 'Yes I'll meet up with you,' he stopped replying after that."

Sledge said she is thankful to have her dog back and that she learned a valuable lesson.

"Do not leave the dog in the car no matter if it's a minute, 30 seconds; just take the dog with you because it's not worth it."

