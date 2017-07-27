Mental health expert: Murder of 4-year-old preventable

A behavioral health doctor said domestic murders can be prevented with the right mental health care.

On Wednesday night near Durango and Blue Diamond, a man confronted his ex-girlfriend and their four-year-old son with a knife. Police said the man tied both up with zip ties and repeatedly stabbed them in the face, head and neck. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, the mother was critically injured but police said is expected to be survive.

Dr. Jim Jobin said these incidents in the valley could be prevented with proper mental health, something he said Nevada is severely lacking.

"When it comes to mental health, we have the fewest resources nationally," the behavioral health doctor said.

The suspect from Wednesday night's murder was found dead in the bathroom with self-inflicted knife wounds. That suspect had previously been arrested for domestic violence. While many described him as a monster, Dr. Jobin disagreed.

"Anybody is capable of this," he explains. "Monsters are made and can be unmade too. This man could have been father of the year."

Dr. Jobin said he hopes that by speaking out, we can prevent these kinds of tragedies and make seeking mental help more common practice.

"If you want to see this stuff not happen, you need to tell people there is no shame in seeking health and insist it is the right thing to do."

The Clark County Coroner said the four-year-old boy killed is Nova Knaub.

