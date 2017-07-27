Person shot near Sahara and Sloan

Crime tape blocks the scene of a shooting on July 27, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Police investigate a shooting near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane on July 27, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

A person is expected to survive after being shot in northeast Las Vegas Thursday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said the person was shot on Green River Street near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be accidental or self-inflicted.

An investigation is ongoing.

