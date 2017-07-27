Person shot near Sahara and Sloan - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Person shot near Sahara and Sloan

Posted: Updated:
Police investigate a shooting near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane on July 27, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Police investigate a shooting near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane on July 27, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Crime tape blocks the scene of a shooting on July 27, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Crime tape blocks the scene of a shooting on July 27, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A person is expected to survive after being shot in northeast Las Vegas Thursday, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Police said the person was shot on Green River Street near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane. 

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police said the shooting did not appear to be accidental or self-inflicted. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.