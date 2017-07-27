Metro searching for endangered elderly man

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public's help to locate a missing elderly man.

Dante Deleon was last seen on July 22 at 9 p.m. at a home in the area of Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road, according to police.

Police described Deleon as an 85-year-old white man, approximately 5'9" tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray balding hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray pants.

Deleon may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Deleon's whereabouts should contact Las Vegas Metro police at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-8287-2907, or by email here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.