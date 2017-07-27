Take 5 to Care: Supply Our Students Drive

Join FOX5, NV Energy, Subaru of Las Vegas and Henderson Hospital along with Beasley Media Group as we help supply Clark County students for the 2017 school year.

This year school’s starting early (Monday, August 14th) so students need supplies fast. That’s why we’re extending our LIVE-On Air Drive from three days to four.

Drop off supplies at NV Energy, Subaru of Las Vegas, Henderson Hospital and FOX5 Studios between July 28th thru August 11th during regular business hours.

OR DONATE LIVE-ON AIR!

KVVU FOX5 and radio partners, 102.7 The Coyote, AM 720 KDWN, STAR 107.9 and Old School 105.7 are teaming up to broadcast LIVE from 7 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. the following days:

Tuesday, Aug. 8th: Subaru of Las Vegas, 5385 W Sahara Ave.

Wednesday, Aug. 9th: NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 10th: Henderson Hospital, 1050 W Galleria Dr.

Friday, Aug. 11th: FOX5 Studios, 25 TV5 Dr., Henderson

Here's a list of the supplies the Salvation Army needs:

Elementary Supply List:

Backpack

Paper

Pencils

Crayons

Markers (washable)

Scissors

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Tissue (small)

Colored Pencils

Pocket Folders

Rulers

Binders

Junior High Supply List

Backpack

Paper

Pencils

Crayons

Markers (washable)

Scissors

Erasers

Glue Sticks

Tissue (small)

Colored Pencils

Protractor

Compass

Pocket Calculator

3-Ring Binders

Spiral Notebooks

Pocket Folders

**For people needing supplies, you must register with the Salvation Army before Saturday, August 12th.

To register, call Salvation Army Family Services at 702-649-8240.

Visit salvationarmysouthernnevada.org to learn what documents are needed before registering.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.