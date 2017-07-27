Nevada casinos end fiscal year with winnings up 2.9 percent

Regulators say casinos in Nevada ended the fiscal year with winnings up 2.9 percent from the year before.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday that casino gambling revenues in June alone totaled $895 million, up just under 1 percent statewide from the same month last year.

For the 12 months from July 2016 to June 2017, so-called "casino win" in Nevada totaled more than $11.4 billion.

The biggest percentage increases were in downtown Las Vegas, nearly 11 percent, and on the south shore of Lake Tahoe, up more than 7 percent.

Las Vegas Strip casinos won 2.9 percent more during the fiscal period.

The report says the state collected $51.8 million based on the taxable revenues generated in June. That was up almost 5.8 percent from a year ago

