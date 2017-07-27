Las Vegas Sands and Clean the World unveil homeless support program

Las Vegas Sands partnered with Clean the World to launch a new homeless support program in Las Vegas.

The Sands Cares Fresh Start Mobile Showers Powered by Clean the World is a traveling hygiene unit that will travel to various locations serving the homeless in Las Vegas. The unit provides showers, hygiene supplies, and other resources.

The unit will offer approximately 250 showers per week.

Las Vegas Sands contributed more than $200,000 to the mobile unit.

Clean the World and Las Vegas Sands partnered with four Valley organizations including WestCare, CARE Complex, Nevada Homeless Alliance and the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth to offer services. The mobile unit will provide services at a partner organization one day each week.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Las Vegas has the sixth largest population of homeless people in major cities.

In addition to the mobile unit, Las Vegas Sands also announced grants of more than $1.5 million over the last two years to help meet immediate needs for those who are homeless.

