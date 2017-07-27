Authorities identify 4-year-old killed in murder-suicide

The Clark County Coroner's office released the name of the child who was killed Wednesday night in an apparent murder-suicide.

Authorities said 4-year-old Nova Knaub, of Las Vegas, lost his life in the deadly incident with his official cause of death pending.

Officers responded to the original situation at 7:06 p.m. in the 8700 block of Norton Peak Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

Police said the boy died and his mother also suffered critical stab wounds with the suspected assailant being the child's father.

The man was the mother's estranged boyfriend, according to Lt. Dan McGrath, and he forced his way into the home and proceeded to bind the mother and child's hands with plastic zip ties.

He stabbed both victims multiple times before turning the weapon on himself. Police said the grandmother of the boy was also in the home.

She called emergency services and with a neighbor's assistance was able to board the victims into a vehicle, police said.

The grandmother drove to Southern Hills hospital where the child was later pronounced deceased.

The mother was later taken University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Metro homicide detectives said the incident remains under investigation.

