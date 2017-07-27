Plans to make chip credit cards less annoying

Does the wait time on the chip reader at the checkout counter aggravate you?

If so, companies that make the software to read chips are aware.

The target wait time is supposed to be three seconds but the problem is retailers use different software providers and payment processors.

Also, payments can also be linked to other applications like coupons or inventory.

While this industry wants to reduce your wait time, it could be a while before this ever happens.

The best way to speed up your wait at the counter is a contact-less system in which you waive a card or phone over a processor.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.