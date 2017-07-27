Vegas historical photo exhibit on display in Clark County

Images on display the Clark County Library during the "Las Vegas Lineup" exhibit on July 27, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

The Las Vegas News Bureau has been capturing photos and video in Southern Nevada for more than six decades.

The Vegas archive spans 65 years and is available to the media for editorial use as well as available through photo exhibitions.

A "Las Vegas Lineup" is currently on display at the Clark County Library as an interactive exhibit where the community can help identify and preserve their history.

The gallery exhibit has panels of photos from the Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, community members can fill out ballots to help identify the people and in some cases the locations and dates.

The exhibit is open from July 25 to Oct. 1.

