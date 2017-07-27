Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in west Las Vegas

Clark County Firefighters at the scene of a building fire in west Las Vegas on July 27, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Smoke seen in this picture as firefighters battled a building fire in west Las Vegas on July 27, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

County and Las Vegas Fire crews took on a destructive overnight fire in the west part of town Thursday.

Clark County Firefighters were called to 4365 Cameron Street, near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, at about 1 a.m. with multiple callers reporting a fire inside a commercial building at that location.

Fire crews said they quickly called for a second alarm as the flames were extensive and threatening the structure of the building.

A third alarm was then also issued to ensure sufficient resources were available according to Clark County.

At about 4 a.m., officials said a total of 10 engines, 4 rescues, and more than 60 firefighters, including assistance from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, were at the scene.

Clark County Fire did not report any injuries from the scene or the cause of the fire while this call remained active.

