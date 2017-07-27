Building fire sends plumes of smoke into air west of Las Vegas s - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Building fire sends plumes of smoke into air west of Las Vegas strip

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Clark County firefighters are currently battling a building fire on Cameron street near Decatur Boulevard and Harmon Road.

Officials on scene said it started just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

There are 60 personnel currently on scene from Clark County fire and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

No word on any injuries.

