Valley woman's car stolen with dog inside

A valley woman's car was stolen with her five-year-old Yorkshire Terrier inside.

"I wasn't gone for more than a minute," Dynasti Sledge said. "My keys must have either fell out of my lap or it was in my seat."

According to Metro police, the thief stole her 2015 Mazda, which is operated with a key fob.

Her dog Halo was in the back seat. Sledge also said she kept the windows partially down so that there was ventilation inside the car.

"I moved here with her," an emotional Sledge said. "I moved back to Illinois with her and then moved back to Las Vegas with her. She goes everywhere I go."

Sledge said she thinks she knows who took Halo and her car.

"My phone was in the car," Sledge said. "I was able to track it to where he lived at."

No one was at the location but Sledge obtained surveillance video of the alleged suspects from the gas station. Sledge said she showed neighbors who identified the man in the video.

Sledge said she then messaged him on Facebook.

"He ignored me," Sledge said. "My roommate is the one he is responding to."

The man said he would give Halo back but insisted on meeting in person, Sledge said.

"You can have everything, I just want my dog back."

Sledge filed a police report with Metro.

