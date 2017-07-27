UMC trauma trains for mass casualty situations

Valley emergency responders trained for situations of mass casualties Wednesday. UMC's trauma team said practice is key to being prepared for mass casualty situations, so they spent the night taking part in a special training session.

The deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history happened at Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.

Doctor Gary Parrish was working at the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"One of the things we have to make sure all facilities do is have it in their plan is how to manage a large group of patients that might come in like this," Dr. Parrish said.

Doctor Parrish shared what he learned that night with emergency responders from all over the valley.

"Facilities have to practice, practice, practice," he said.

Nurse and UMC Trauma Supervisor, Toni Mullan, agreed.

"It's not a matter of "if," it's "when." We have already in the last two years had two mass casualties that have come to our city," Mullan sad.

In May 2017, a crash involving a school bus left one dead and more than a dozen injured.

In December 2015, Lakeshia Holloway was accused of driving up on to a sidewalk and intentionally hitting people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing one and hurting dozens of others.

Mullan was in charge of the trauma department during both of these mass casualty situations in Las Vegas.

"We had the CEO handing out blankets, our marketing people were there handling crowd control, we had people from all over the departments trying to reunite people we had firefighters transferring patients," she said.

Mullan said she's proud of the way the trauma team took action and worked together, but that there's always more to learn.

"No matter how much of a well-oiled machine we have, there's always going to be room for us to evaluate the situation that someone else experienced and incorporate that into what we already have at UMC," she said.

