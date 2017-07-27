Tech company hiring in Las Vegas

Thousands of techies took over the Las Vegas strip for the Black Hat Convention but the topic of cyber security won't end in the Valley when the convention does.

Many information technology and cyber security companies are calling Las Vegas home, companies like Reliaquest which attended the convention looking to recruit.

"There's a massive shortage of trained and skilled cyber security talent in the U.S. but there are no shortage of people who would like to be trained and skilled," said CEO Brian Murphy.

Murphy's company helps other companies secure their systems and their information.

Murphy told FOX5 security jobs would be expanding in the valley. He recently opened up a shop in town and is looking to hire 100 people by the end of the year.

"People with skill set in IT, people retiring out of the military, going to school for advanced technology degrees, people that have a passion that love the technology," he said.

The company is currently recruiting from UNLV and they're looking to get more involved in different groups around the community to encourage others to work in technology.

But Murphy is aware that not everyone has those skill sets, which is why Reliaquest offers training to its employees.

"Training is not just coming in the first day, getting some training, and then we cut you loose, its woven into the very fabric of RQ, its a part of our culture," Murphy said.

For those interested in a future in cyber security and information, Murphy said half the battle is deciding to start learning.

"Start using the technology, go out there and download some of the open source tools, start playing with it, break some things," he said.

