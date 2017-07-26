4-year-old killed in murder-suicide in southwest Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

4-year-old killed in murder-suicide in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a 4-year-old girl and the suspect died after a murder-suicide in southwest Las Vegas Wednesday. 

Officers responded to the incident at 7:06 p.m. in the 8700 block of Norton Peak Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive. 

Police said a 4-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds but later succumbed to her injuries. The suspect was found dead inside the home with self-inflicted stab wounds. 

Police said the incident is domestic-related. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

The Trauma Intervention Program said in a tweet that a volunteer is heading to the scene to provide support. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identities of the victims. 

