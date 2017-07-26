Back to school shopping on a budget

Parents know just how expensive it can be checking off all of the items on a ‘Back to School’ shopping list, but you don’t have to break the bank to get your kids ready.

Coupons are a big deal, but it can sometimes be difficult to find the right coupons. There are several local groups on Facebook, such as, ‘Coupons and Deals of Las Vegas,’ that can help new coupon users find the deals they need.

Aside from coupons, doing research is the best bet.

Using a common list of school supplies, FOX5 set out to do the research for parents by doing a price comparison between the two major retailers, Target and Wal-Mart.

First on the list was a pencil box. Target offered a Sterlite pencil box at $1.99 and Wal-Mart had the same brand priced at $1.83.

Next, on the list were washable markers. Target offered the cheapest price for Crayola Washable Markers for .50 cents, but the same markers at Wal-Mart were .98 cents.

Glue sticks were also on the list. A 12-pack of Elmers glue sticks were $3.92 at Wal-Mart, compared to Target’s priced at $4.74.

In the end, Target was the cheapest with a shopping list total of $41.51 versus Wal-Mart’s total at $45.77.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.