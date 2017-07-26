Officers identified after Monday gunfire injures 2 in North Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro Police identified the two officers who fired their weapons after being shot at by a suspect in North Las Vegas Monday night. Metro identified officers Tyler Hebb and Brandon Foster as the police involved in the gunfire exchange.

Officer Hebb, 35, has been employed with the LVMPD since Nov. 2006. Officer Foster, 22, has been with the LVMPD since Dec. 2016. Hebb and Foster were assigned to the Community Policing Division, Northwest Area Command, and were placed on routine paid administrative leave “pending the outcome of a review of this incident.”

An "armed and dangerous man" and a woman were shot in the area of East Craig Road and N 5th Street around 7:30 p.m Monday, following a pursuit near North Las Vegas.

Metro Police said the situation started as a tip from a victim who was shot in the leg on a bicycle Sunday near Rainbow Boulevard and Gowan Road.

On Monday, officers went to a house on Welsh Circle where they thought the alleged shooting suspect might be. Police said the suspect came out, went into a car with a woman and took off in a stolen Honda that matched the description of the shooter's vehicle from Sunday. Officers pursued him and a helicopter followed, Metro said.

The vehicle crashed on 4600 block of Goldfield Street in North Las Vegas ending a "lengthy pursuit." The two suspects got out of the car and the man was armed. The man ran and turned, holding a gun, firing two to three rounds in the direction of two officers, Metro said. The Hebb and Foster returned fire, which hit the man multiple times. A gun was also found inside Honda.

The woman's wrist was hit by gunfire. It's unclear if that shot was fired by the suspect or police, Metro said. The man suffered unknown injuries. Police said the woman's injury was not critical, and the man's injury did not appear to be critical. Both were transported to a nearby hospital.

No officers were injured in this incident.

