Armed robbery suspect sought by Metro police

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business on Monday.

Police said at 10:40 p.m. the suspect entered the business located in the 2400 block of North Jones Boulevard, near Smoke Ranch Road, pretending to be a customer. The suspect then threatened an employee with a firearm and forced the employee to give him money.

The suspect was described by police as a black man, approximately 6'1" tall, with a thin build, and acne scars on his face. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored long sleeve shirt, gray and red San Francisco 49ers hat, blue jeans, and light colored shoes. He also had a black firearm.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

