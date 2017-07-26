Trump's transgender ban: A look at both sides

President Trump said he intends to ban transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. armed forces. He made the announcement Wednesday morning on twitter.

The tweet said, “after consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."

The topic had many people speaking up on both sides. While many people agree with the President, citing medical costs, others think this it is a backward act that limits LGBTQ rights.

“I'm intersex, meaning I'm both male and female,” U.S. Army veteran of 14 years, Kristine Hunter said. “I was allowed to be in the military prior to this policy but I had to serve as a male. It was kind of like if you're any part male at all, you're all male.”

Hunter was hurt when she saw President Trump’s tweets Wednesday morning.

“I was outraged actually. You know, I feel that people have been promised their career, they've been promised that if they come out they'll be taken care of, they've been promised surgery, and all that's down the drain so talk about 'you're fired,'” Hunter said.

On the flip side, many conservative voices like Heidi Harris from KXNT Radio, think these medical costs are the reason transgender people should not be allowed to serve in the armed forces.

“The ultimate goal of the military is uni-cohesion and military readiness, and why does putting somebody in the military who then may have to have transition surgery, hormones, things removed, things added or whatever, how does that help with military readiness?” Harris said. “Nobody feels that transgendered people can't serve honorably. I don't think anybody would argue with that, that they can and they have and they will and they do, but bottom line, what we've been doing is actually paying for transition surgery and things like that.”

Harris said the military’s goal is to be cohesive and military-ready at all times.

“I don't think it's about taking away anybody's rights. I think it's about focusing on what the military's here to do and it's not about trying to fix all of the ills of society or trying to make everything equal because you can't make everything equal. A lot of straight people can't get into the military because they're not equal because their physical ability doesn't allow it,” Harris said.

However, all Hunter can think about are the thousands of transgender troops who now face a new hurdle.

“I know what they're going through, I mean they're discriminated against and then they have hope and all the sudden it's shattered,” Hunter said.

