Black Hat 2017: Hackers using free apps to hack your phone

Hackers and cyber security experts convene in Las Vegas for the Black Hat Convention.

Thousands of cyber security experts came to the Black Hat convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center this week.

"This is a high threat environment, turn off your wifi and perhaps be more protective than you would be," one of them, John Dickson of Denim Group said.

Black Hat brings together cyber security experts and hackers to talk about threats businesses and people around the world. Dickson's job is to protect phones and computers from those threats.

"It really is a cat and mouse game," he said. "We try to identify those holes are weak spots before the bad guys do."

Dickson said those 'bad guys' are eyeing smart phone apps to compromise personal information.

"The free apps, like the flashlight app or the game apps, those are free but their business mode is to get information from you," he explained.

Furthermore, some of those free apps are created by hackers, so people will download them, and once downloaded, the hackers can get all of the information of their phone, including bank and email.

Dickson's advice: Update apps as frequently as possible. He said those app updates are usually security breaches that were found and fixed.

