Nevada SPCA needs foster homes for record-breaking amount of kittens

A record-breaking number of kittens at the Nevada SPCA, also known as the no-kill animal sanctuary, need foster homes.

More than 60 kittens need temporary care, according to a release. The shelter said this is an unprecedented event in the history of Nevada SPCA. They attributed the rise in numbers to rescued pregnant cats and motherless kittens.

At this time, 41 of the kittens are eating on their own and need a loving family for a period of 2 to 3 weeks. In addition, five nursing cats are with their newborns and one pregnant cat remains at the shelter. Although, the shelter said this number is expected to rise due to daily rescues of pregnant cats.

People interested in fostering the kittens should visit the sanctuary on 4800 West Dewey Drive and fill out a foster application.

More information can be found on www.nevadaspca.org.

