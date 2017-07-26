The Killers to perform free pop-up concert in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

The Killers to perform free pop-up concert in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs on the "Battle Born" tour in Los Angeles on May 2, 2013. (Source: AP) Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs on the "Battle Born" tour in Los Angeles on May 2, 2013. (Source: AP)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Killers will perform a free pop-up concert on the Las Vegas Strip as part of a taping for Jimmy Kimmel Live. 

The band will perform on July 31.

The public is welcome to view the concert for free at The Vortex at The Linq Hotel and Casino. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert is expected to start at 8 p.m.

The performance will air on Jimmy Kimmel later that night. 

The Killers will play six  of their greatest hits including their most recent single, "The Man."?

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.