The Killers to perform free pop-up concert in Las Vegas

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs on the "Battle Born" tour in Los Angeles on May 2, 2013. (Source: AP)

The Killers will perform a free pop-up concert on the Las Vegas Strip as part of a taping for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The band will perform on July 31.

The public is welcome to view the concert for free at The Vortex at The Linq Hotel and Casino. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert is expected to start at 8 p.m.

The performance will air on Jimmy Kimmel later that night.

The Killers will play six of their greatest hits including their most recent single, "The Man."?

