Salvation Army water supply almost depleted, needs donations

The Salvation Army is in dire need of bottled water as their supply reached a a shocking low that may cause the organization to run out of supplies by the end of the week.

According to a release, the excessive heat in June and July contributed to a record response from the Salvation Army to distribute water to those in need.

Only three pallets of bottled water remain at the non-profit for distribution so the organization is requesting the public's assistance to replenish their stock.

Donations of unopened bottled water can be dropped off 7-days off the week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2900 Palomino Lane or 35 West Owens Avenue.

The donations benefit thousands of homeless and under privileged Las Vegans.

