NBA star brings smiles, surprises to NLV boys and girls Club

Las Vegas may not be home to an NBA team, but that hasn’t stopped the league's superstars from making an impact in the community.

Houston Rockets Point Guard Chris Paul arrived at the Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club Wednesday morning to cheers and some stunned basketball fans.

"It's priceless to see the smiles, their reactions," said Paul.

CP3 wasn't just there for a photo-op and basketball clinic, the 12-year NBA veteran teamed up with State Farm and the NBA Cares program to donate more than $100,000 worth of renovations to the boys and girls club.

"My real passion is giving back and helping others, there is so many people who have helped me get to where I am and keep me where I am and help me to get continue to get better," said Paul.

The facility was given a brand-new technology room filled with a dozen new computers, couches, and plenty of games.

"I hope the kids take from this experience is that there are people that really, truly care about them and their well-being and importance of mentorship," said Paul.

After speaking with some of the kids on Wednesday that message was well-received.

"Chris Paul coming here, my future, it makes me understand what I'm going to do in the future," said boys and girls member, Jaidyn Hall. "In the future, I want to be someone special, not just someone on the streets."

"It helps me change because when you're here it gives you a lot of opportunities and help you change your ways so you can be successful like they are and you can do anything you want and just having them be here, helps you shoot for your goals in life," said boys and girls member, Aliviah McCoy.

"Not only are we here to help the kids here in Vegas, but it's also a teaching lesson for my kids, teaching them the importance of giving back and how early that can start," said Paul.

Most of the kids admitted they were star struck from the start.

"I'm like whoa, that's Chris Paul, I can't believe I'm seeing this," said McCoy.

But it’s a day none of them will soon forget.

"Probably for the rest of my life, my kids, my grand kids, their grand kids," said McCoy.

