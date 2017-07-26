North Las Vegas PD hiring entry level officer - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

North Las Vegas PD hiring entry level officer

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A career seminar hosted by the North Las Vegas Police Department aims to attract candidates for the position of entry level police officer. 

Interested candidates can attend the seminar at 6:30 on Wednesday at the North Las Vegas City Council Chambers located on 2250 North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers will brief potential candidates on the hiring process of the police department and other relevant information about the open position. 

