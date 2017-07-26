Metro police investigate death of 4-year-old child

Metro's Abuse and Neglect Unit is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child reported Wednesday afternoon in the southeast Valley.

Clark County Fire Department originally responded to a medical call at Siegel Suites on 3625 Boulder Highway at 12:51 p.m. On arrival, officials requested Metro police.

The child was transported to Sunrise Hospital's Pediatric unit where the child later died.

Metro said it is routine for the Abuse and Neglect section to investigate a child death. It is unknown at this time if the death was suspicious or natural due to previous medical conditions, according to police.

Two additional children were located in the residence.

