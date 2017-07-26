Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in northeast Vegas

A 35-year-old man was arrested two weeks after a deadly shooting in northeast Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Quinton Reese at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of West Desert Inn Road, near Fort Apache Road, without incident.

Police believe Reese is responsible for a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road, near Pecos Road on July 11. Arriving officers said they found Justin Martin in the parking lot of the apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reese is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Anyone with information is urged o contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

