Phoenix man sentenced to over 68 years for Bundy standoff in Nevada

The Bundy ranch in Bunkerville, NV, appears in this image from Feb. 11, 2016 (Source: FOX5)

A Phoenix man was sentenced to more than 68 years behind bars in connection with a standoff at Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy's ranch in 2014.

On Wednesday, Gregory P. Burleson was sentenced to 819 months in prison for assault on a federal officer, threatening a federal law enforcement officer, obstruction of the due administration of justice, interference with interstate commerce by extortion, interstate travel in aid of extortion and three counts of use and carry of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Burleson was convicted of the charges on April 24, after a 32-day trial in relation to the standoff in the Bunkerville area in April 2014 over Bundy's trespassing cattle from public lands.

In addition to the prison term, the judge sentenced Burleson to three years of supervised released.

According to the indictment, Burleson traveled to Nevada with the intent to commit a crime of violence to extort federal law enforcement officers while they were executing a federal court order to remove and impound Bundy's cattle that were trespassing on federal public lands. In April, "Burleson used and brandished a firearm to impede, intimidate, and to threaten to assault federal law enforcement officers. He also threatening and used force and violence to obstruct interstate commerce by extortion in that he obtained and attempted to obtain approximately 400 cattle that were in possession of federal law enforcement officers."

Burleson was one of two defendants found guilty of some charges by a U.S. District Court jury. The same jury did not reach verdicts for four other defendants.

Todd Engel is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 28.

The other four-codefendants are being retried. Bundy and other defendants remain in jail as they await trial.

[RELATED: Openings set in US court for Bundy standoff retrial in Vegas]

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.