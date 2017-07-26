SkyWest plans new flight from St. George to Los Angeles - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SkyWest plans new flight from St. George to Los Angeles

ST. GEORGE, UT (AP) -

SkyWest Airlines has announced plans for a new round-trip flight between St. George and Los Angeles this fall.

SkyWest President chip Childs said Tuesday that the United Express service using a 50-seat Canadair regional jet is scheduled to begin Oct. 6.

The (St. George) Spectrum reports that Los Angeles will be the fourth destination for flights leaving St. George.

The airport in the southwest corner of Utah near the Arizona and Nevada state lines also services Salt Lake City, Denver and Phoenix.

The new, once-daily trip is scheduled to depart St. George at 6:40 a.m. and land in Los Angeles about 90 minutes later, with a return flight leaving L.A. at 7:30 p.m.

