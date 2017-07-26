Lyft Las Vegas, Zappos start dragon-themed art ride

Lyft Las Vegas and Zappos have partnered to bring art to riders in Downtown Las Vegas.

Explore the many art sculptures and installations downtown while riding around in a 20-foot dragon-themed art car.

Justin Mitchell and Joshua Levine are the artists of the dragon-themed art car, "Nightcrawler."

The art tour starts with the fire-breathing praying mantis, which is also a car, at Downtown Container Park.

The route drives by about 20 art installations along its path as it circles back to container park.

The rides are available Friday and Saturday nights in July.

To take a ride, go to Downtown Container Park between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. and sign in at the Lyft tent to reserve a spot on the dragon-car.

You do not need to have the Lyft app in order to take a ride.

